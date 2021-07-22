IND vs SL 2021: [Watch] Deepak Chahar jams on the guitar with team physio 

Deepak Chahar is unquestionably India's new-found all-round star in limited-overs cricket after his batting heroics to take team India over the line against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match ODI series.

One of Deepak Chahar's lesser-known talents is his ability to strum the guitar. The BCCI recently took to social media to share a video of Chahar jamming with team physio Niranjan Pandit on a popular retro Hindi song. Watch the video below:

Earlier in November 2020, during India's tour of Australia, Chahar shared a video of himself playing the guitar during his mandatory quarantine period. Watch below:

"I have just one target, to prove myself with both bat and ball" - Deepak Chahar

After his match-winning knock to take India to victory from a difficult situation against Sri Lanka in the second ODI, Deepak Chahar mentioned that he isn't thinking much about his place in India's squad for the the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Speaking in this regard, he said,

"The World Cup is far away, I have just one target and it is to prove myself with both bat and ball. The selection is not in my hands, it is not in the hands of any player. We can just perform, I was looking for an opportunity to show my capability with the bat."

He added by saying,

"For the past two years, I did not get a chance to bat for a long period, so it was a good opportunity. I am happy I was able to make use of this chance."

With a lot of limited-overs cricket coming up in the remaining months of 2021, Deepak Chahar will surely be one of the key personalities in team India as well as his IPL franchise, CSK.

It will be interesting to see how the all-rounder performs in the coming games and whether or not he finds a place in India's squad for the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to commence from October 17, 2021.

