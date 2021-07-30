IND vs SL 2021: Deepak Chahar posts image of the India contingent landing in India

The Indian contingent landed in India and the news was confirmed by Deepak Chahar in a post on Instagram. It was a mixed tour of sorts for India after winning the ODI leg of the tour against Sri Lanka and then losing the T20Is.

The loss in the ultra-format was partly due to the fact that India fielded a relatively inexperienced squad after Krunal Pandya tested positive for the coronavirus and his close contacts were ruled out of the second and third T20Is.

Captioning the post, Deepak Chahar wrote: "Walk back home 🏠" It showed a maskless Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Chahar walking into the arrivals section.

You can view the clip below:

Deepak Chahar's run against Sri Lanka

Chahar was one of the breakout performers against the island nation. He picked up four wickets from three ODIs and also played a knock of his lifetime, an unbeaten 69 in the second ODI coming in at No.8.

The T20I leg of the tour saw him play just one game where he picked up two wickets.

Deepak Chahar has definitely proved he has the ability to do well with the bat. A few more convincing innings will put him in a good spot ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star has been doing well with the ball and will hope to continue his good form. The knock on the second ODI saw him earn praise from cricketers across the world.

On his YouTube channel, Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria lauded Chahar’s knock and urged Pakistan’s batsmen to learn from him. He said:

“Full credit to Deepak Chahar. Pakistan’s batsmen should learn from him. Deepak Chahar took the game till the very end. He stood at the wicket, rotated the strike smartly and picked up a the odd boundary here and there. Chahar had that key partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the end. Although Kumar only scored 19, it was as good as a 50 on the day.”

