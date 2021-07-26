Deepak Chahar’s hidden talent revealed on Chahal TV

Apart from his art with the cricket ball in hand, Indian pacer Deepak Chahar can weave magic into the guitar as well. Though Yuzvendra Chahal reckons that he bugs people with the same song, the 28-year-old pacer revealed on Chahal TV that his childhood dream was to play the musical instrument.

“Thanks to an injury, I started playing the guitar. When I had my back injury, I was on bed rest. There was nothing to do, so I thought let me learn guitar, something I wanted to do since childhood,” revealed Deepak Chahar.

When Chahar was asked if he had learned the musical instrument to impress anyone, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star was quick to reply:

“No, not really. I thought of learning something else in life apart from cricket. The only thing I have known all my life is to play cricket, so I thought, 'let’s add something else.'”

The other guest on the show, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, admitted to having no such hidden talents. Though he did try his hand at a few things, he soon realized he was terrible at it.

Easier to bowl after the Powerplay: Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar, the Player of the Match in India’s second ODI triumph last week, picked up two wickets in India’s win in the first T20I. Though his primary role is to open the bowling, the pacer admitted that he enjoys bowling with fielders outside the circle.

“There wasn’t much swing on offer during the ODIs, but today [Sunday] there was swing. Sri Lanka still took their chances to maximize the powerplay. After the powerplay, it would not be easy to get the runs freely. I mostly bowl inside the powerplay, but it’s always easier to bowl after the first six overs because you get the luxury of having three more fielders outside the ring,” added Deepak Chahar.

Chahal then jokingly asked, “Why don’t you position the two fielders where batsmen hit during powerplays?”

Deepak Chahar replied, “I try to do that, but batters don’t understand it. They cheat.”

Chahar holds the best bowling figures in T20I cricket. He recorded six wickets for just seven runs against Bangladesh in 2019. Chahar remains among the top contenders for a berth in India’s 2021 T20 World Cup squad.

India win the 1st T20I by a comfortable margin 🔥

Bowl Sri Lanka out for 126 to take the lead in the T20I series 🇮🇳



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 1 (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV now! 📺#SLvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #HungerToWin #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/myN0p85Hqf — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 25, 2021

