IND vs SL 2021: "Destroyed Dravid, Dhawan and Samson's career!"- Fans roast Krunal Pandya after India's series loss

Sri Lanka comfortably beat India in the third T20I by seven wickets and took the series 2-1. The depleted Indian side didn't post a total that was enough for the bowlers to defend and a Sri Lankan win was inevitable.

India had only five proper batters to play with, as eight members of the Indian team had to be isolated apart from Krunal Pandya, who tested positive for COVID-19. A flurry of wickets didn't help the visitors' cause as they could only post 81-8 in their 20 overs.

Despite winning the first T20I comfortably and giving a tough fight in the second one, India were beaten comprehensively in the series decider. One can't blame the team much as they just didn't have enough batting options.

Twitter reacts to India's series loss

Fans on Twitter believe it is Krunal Pandya's fault as the all-rounder's positive COVID-19 test resulted in eight other players being isolated too. Apart from the all-rounder, they also trolled Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson for not making the most of their chances. Here's how Twitter reacted to India's loss:

Sri Lankabhimanya, the highest civilian honor of Sri Lanka being awarded to Krunal Pandya. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 29, 2021

Rahul Dravid to Krunal Pandya after this match #INDvsSL2021 pic.twitter.com/zOKshR1RGe — Abinash Kumar (@AbinashKumarAbd) July 29, 2021

Kids contribute for oppositions to win a Match but Legends contribute for oppositions to win the series.



Ladies and Gentlemen this is Krunal Pandya for you😎#INDvSL #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/HYvLgXoaOH — Academy of Allrounders (@Allrndrs_acadmy) July 29, 2021

SL's fan thanking you krunal pandya for his contribution.#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Xzyzg9M5Tj — D H E E R 🎭 ( INACTIVE ) (@WEIRDO_DHEER) July 29, 2021

Man of the series Krunal Pandya #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/u9Cs2iIEY9 — Jon | Michael | Tyrion (@tyrion_jon_) July 29, 2021

Every Indian Cricket Fan to Krunal Pandya Tonight : pic.twitter.com/uos7TFuLrw — Rashi Viratian (@Rashi_18V) July 29, 2021

Man of the series - Krunal Pandya. Single handedly changed the course of the series

#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/ddEzYwMFFQ — sha’don’t (@sh44nx) July 29, 2021

The last time Sri Lanka defeated India in any bilateral series, we were paying Rs. 250 for 1 GB data — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 29, 2021

Congrats Sri Lanka, see you in the World cup. Oh wait, you still need to qualify. 😂 — S (@sanket5698) July 29, 2021

Krunal one shot-

Destroyed Whole Dravid, Dhawan & Samson's career — Vivek. (@imvikky07) July 29, 2021

A good start was needed by India after they elected to bat first. However, they just kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. No batsman from the top five could go on and even get a decent score and it certainly doesn't help when the batting is so thin.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up incredible figures of 4-9 from his four overs. He was almost unplayable at times and continued to be a menace for the Indian batsmen throughout the tour.

82 runs was never going to be challenging enough for Sri Lanka as they got there with 33 balls to spare. The series win would have given the hosts just the tonic needed to work towards rebuilding their legacy.

Edited by Prem Deshpande