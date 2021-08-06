“Feels good to be negative with a positive attitude” - Yuzvendra Chahal shares cheeky post after returning home from Sri Lanka

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal confirmed that he has reached home from Sri Lanka after testing negative for COVID-19, with a cheeky post on social media.

Chahal, along with Krunal Pandya and K Gowtham, were forced to stay back in Sri Lanka even after the series got over, as all three had tested COVID-positive. On Friday, Chahal shared a picture on his social media account and informed that he was back in India. Along with the image, the leg-spinner captioned the pic:

“Feels good to be negative with a positive attitude #home thank you for all your wishes.”

Pandya returned to India on Thursday after testing negative for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka. Earlier in the day, the Baroda cricketer also shared a message on his social media handles, thanking everyone for their wishes. He wrote:

“Thank you for your wishes everyone. They kept me going. I’m completely fine now, thanks to all the efforts of the doctors and healthcare workers. Special mention to everyone at BCCI and Sri Lankan Cricket for all that they’ve done for me. Forever grateful.”

Pandya was the first Indian cricketer to test COVID-19 positive in Sri Lanka. He complained of a sore throat hours before the start of the second T20I. Subsequent tests revealed that he was COVID-19 positive.

Following the development, the second T20I in Colombo was postponed by a day. Along with Pandya, his eight close contacts, including Chahal and Gowtham, were sent into isolation.

On the day India were supposed to fly back home following the 1-2 defeat in the T20Is, news was out that Chahal and Gowtham had also tested COVID-19 positive, and were asked to stay back in Sri Lanka.

Yuzvendra Chahal impressed in Sri Lanka

Although he missed out on a few games in Sri Lanka, Yuzvendra Chahal made a very good impact in the matches he featured in. In fact, he was the leading wicket-taker in the ODI series, claiming five wickets in two matches at an average of 20.4.

The 31-year-old picked up 2 for 52 in the first one-dayer and 3 for 50 in the second as India clinched the three-match series with one game to spare.

After being rested for the third ODI, Chahal played the first T20I and was again impressive. He cleaned up Dhananjaya de Silva, and ended up conceding only 19 runs in his four overs. Chahal missed the subsequent matches,s as he was in isolation, and India ended up losing the T20I series 1-2.

