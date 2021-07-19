IND vs SL 2021: "Got to see confidence in Kuldeep Yadav's bowling"- Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled with a lot of confidence in India's first ODI against Sri Lanka. Kaneria noted the way Kuldeep was ready to give air to the ball and said that was the sign of a confident bowler.

Celebration of Kuldeep Yadav when he takes 2 Wickets in an over. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/xchMLwwFly — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 18, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav has been in and out of the Indian team in recent times and his morale has resultantly seemed a little shaky in the past. However, he bowled well against Sri Lanka and also picked up a couple of wickets in the same over.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria deciphered how Kuldeep bowled in the first ODI. He also shed light on head coach Rahul Dravid's role in bringing Kuldeep's confidence back.

"I got to see confidence in Kuldeep Yadav's bowling today. He was flighting as well as pushing the ball. The confidence will build up again. People say that Kuldeep Yadav lost his confidence after the departure of MS Dhoni. But the experience of Rahul Dravid and the confidence that he might have given him, he looked a different bowler today."

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal played together fpr India after two years

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were finally reunited for India after a span of two years. The duo have been extremely successful as a partnership but their performances have dropped whenever they have played without each other.

The last time Kuldeep and Chahal played together was in the 2019 World Cup against England. They were clobbered to all parts of the ground and the Indian team management seemed to have lost faith in their partnership.

They understandably felt the need to play Ravindra Jadeja as an all-round option to add depth to the batting. As a result, either Kuldeep or Chahal had to sit out of the starting XI. However, the two looked to be getting close to their brilliant best against Sri Lanka, picking up four wickets between them.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra