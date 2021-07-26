“I am upset with Yuzvendra Chahal” – Bhuvneshwar Kumar says on Chahal TV

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made an unlikely debut as a guest in the Yuzvendra Chahal-hosted show Chahal TV after India’s win in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday.

The Indian pacer joked that he was upset with the leg-spinner for repeatedly ignoring his requests to appear on the show.

“I am upset with Chahal, as this is my first time on his show. I kept making signs from the dressing room, requesting him to invite me on the show, but he never called me,” said Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was awarded the Player of the Match earlier in the day for his four-for.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is invaluable to the Indian side because of his swing, death-bowling prowess and exceptional economy rate. However, he doesn’t take wickets in bulk. His performance on Sunday was his second-best in T20Is, marking only the second time he took four or more wickets in an innings in the T20I format.

India win the 1st T20I by a comfortable margin 🔥

Bowl Sri Lanka out for 126 to take the lead in the T20I series 🇮🇳



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 1 (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV now! 📺#SLvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #HungerToWin #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/myN0p85Hqf — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 25, 2021

Got to execute the plans well: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The fun-filled conversation between Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar also had some serious discussions. The 31-year-old Kumar talked about his bowling plans during the first T20I, saying:

“There was a bit of swing early on. With Sri Lankan batters taking risks early on, there were boundaries. In the middle overs, the focus was on getting as many dot balls as possible, and towards the death, I looked to take the pace off the ball. Things fell in place in terms of execution."

Three all-rounders in one frame 😉

Presenting the three Musketeers ☺️

Brilliant win today 💪

On to the next one 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/wKZpCBrz4i — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) July 25, 2021

With 49 wickets in as many T20Is, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will eye the 50-wicket milestone in the next game on Tuesday. Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah are the only Indian bowlers to have achieved the feat in the T20I format, with Chahal topping the wicket-takers list for the country.

Edited by Bhargav