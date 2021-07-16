"I would like to play in all three formats if I get the chance"- India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India's vice-captain for the Sri Lankan tour, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has expressed his desire to consistently represent Team India in all three formats.

Bhuvneshwar was not on the plane to England for the World Test Championship Final last month, with reports suggesting he was keen to play only white-ball cricket.

However, rubbishing these rumors, Bhuvneshwar stated that he has always prepared for all formats of the game.

Speaking to reporters at a virtual media conference, Bhuvneshwar stated that he does not prioritize one form of cricket over another.

"I don't have a set priority between white-ball and red-ball cricket. If I am selected for playing red-ball cricket then definitely I would like to contribute," he said. "But I am not looking to prioritize anything. I would like to play in all three formats if I get the chance. I am not looking way ahead but definitely, I would prepare myself to play all three formats."

Both teams, here as well as in England, are Indian teams: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar said India have good and young players and they have experience of IPL. It'll be beneficial for the team that they'll carry the confidence of IPL, there is a good mix with the experienced players and this will be a good tour. (On Star). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 12, 2021

The Indian team that traveled to Sri Lanka is widely considered a second-string side, with the main squad preparing for the Test series in England.

However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar pointed out that both teams have an abundance of talent and insisted he has faith in the ability of the players who have made the trip to Sri Lanka.

"I don't think that the team in England or the team here in Sri Lanka is main. Both are Indian teams," he said.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also opened up about his battle with injuries, stating that they are part and parcel of a cricketer's career. The 31-year-old said he has put his injury concerns behind him and is working hard to contribute to the team.

"Injuries and ups and downs happen in a career. I just try to recover from injuries as soon as I can and get back to contributing to my best," Bhuvneshwar Kumar concluded.

The three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin on 18 July. All three matches will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The two teams will then square off in three T20Is at the same venue starting 25 July.

Edited by Arvind Sriram