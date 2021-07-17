IND vs SL 2021: "I will be surprised if Sri Lanka puts one over this Indian team"- Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer and cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar feels the Indian team are firm favorites to win the ODI as well as the T20I series against Sri Lanka in their own den.

Although this Indian team has a number of fresh faces, Sanjay Manjrekar stressed that the presence of experienced players like Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya in their squad gives India the edge.

In his column for the Hindustan Times, Sanjay Manjrekar also acknowledged the fact that the selectors have given a long rope to Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey. The duo are part of the squad, despite being unable to prove their mettle in the IPL 2021 phase one.

Manjrekar feels there is enough experience in this Indian team to get the better of Sri Lanka. He further stated that he would be surprised if Sri Lanka won even a single game.

"In Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya, India has two game-changers with experience. I like the fact that the selectors have not been completely influenced by the IPL in their selection. Kuldeep and Manish Pandey get another chance to show that they still have enough for Indian cricket to stay invested in them. I will be surprised if Sri Lanka puts one over this Indian team," Sanjay Manjrekar wrote.

This is not a 'second-string' Indian side: Sanjay Manjrekar

Given the restrictions due to COVID-19, the BCCI decided to send a separate team to Sri Lanka and let the main Indian team stay back in England to prepare for the Test series.

However, former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga stated that this was a 'second-string' Indian side and it was an insult to Sri Lankan cricket. Sanjay Manjrekar rubbished the statement and explained why the Indian team sent to Sri Lanka is not a 'second-string' side.

"This is not a second-string Indian team. India’s Test team is in England and in Sri Lanka we have the Indian T20 team. Barring only a few players, this is India’s full-strength T20 team. A second-string team is when an entirely different squad is put up by a country in the same format. I would like to think that India’s T20 cricket is in fine shape," Sanjay Manjrekar concluded.

