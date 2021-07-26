IND vs SL 2021: "If you can't chase 160 at home, where will you?"- Ramiz Raja slams SL after 1st T20I loss

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja was disappointed with the way Sri Lanka batted in the first match of the three-match T20I series against India. The hosts were bundled out for just 126, 38 runs short of their target and failed to show any spine in their chase.

Ramiz Raja shed light on the lack of planning from the Sri Lankan batsmen that cost them the game. There was no intent from the batsmen to forge together crucial partnerships that could have taken them closer to the target.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja explained how Sri Lanka's poor run of form, even in home conditions, will cost them dearly. He wants the hosts to use their home advantage to compete with this Indian side.

"When India scored 160-odd they would have expected to win, because you can expect Sri Lanka to frequently commit mistakes. You needed one-two partnerships and a batsman had to score 70-odd to win the game. But there was no strategy from this Sri Lankan team. If you can't chase 160 at home, where will you? To bring new players in a losing environment is dangerous. So it is important for Sri Lanka to start preparing wickets that challenge India," Ramiz Raja stated.

Ramiz Raja heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav

SuryaKumar Yadav has been so good lately they want him to bat twice for India. pic.twitter.com/EgEfJ19BKv — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) July 26, 2021

Ramiz Raja has been impressed with the way Suryakumar Yadav has taken to international cricket. The right-hander scored a brilliant 50 off just 34 balls in the first T20I, right on the heels of winning the Player of the Series award in the ODIs.

The wicket was a bit two-paced but Suryakumar Yadav continued his free-flowing strokeplay and was almost unstoppable. Raja hailed his ability to keep the momentum going despite conditions not being ideal for batting.

"Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant innings. It doesn't seem that he is playing his first season for India because he has almost instantly announced himself on the international stage. To bat with a certain tempo and to improvise without taking risks is really difficult. He is almost ten steps ahead of the opposition, has a lot of options to attack and is a great find."

Edited by Anantaajith Ra