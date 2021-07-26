“If you perform, you get to play” – Yuzvendra Chahal on the competition for places in Team India

Yuzvendra Chahal threw light on the fight for places in the Indian squad ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup and maintained that performance is the sole criteria for the selection in the XI. The leg-spinner claimed figures of 4-0-19-1 in India’s win in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The 31-year-old stated the competition is a healthy sign of the progress of Indian cricket and acknowledged that there are at least two backup players ready to grab any available spot. Reflecting on his own mantra at such times, Yuzvendra Chahal told the press:

“It’s definitely a healthy competition. If you have a pool of around 30 players, you definitely have the quality. All the spinners are doing well. As a spinner, you know that there are at least two guys, who have performed here and in the IPL, capable of grabbing your place.

“All I can do is think for myself and perform at every given opportunity. If you perform, you get to play, and if you don’t, then you are out. And this rule applies to everyone, including myself. So, whenever I have the ball in my hand, I don’t think about others and the competition around; I rather focus on getting the job done with the ball.”

Defending 165, Yuzvendra Chahal was the most economical Indian bowler and he went on to claim the vital wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s inconsistent run since 2019

With 63 wickets from 49 T20Is at 25.3, Yuzvendra Chahal is India’s highest wicket-taker in the format. However, the leggie has encountered an indifferent run in recent years. Since 2019, he has only 19 wickets from 22 T20Is at an average of 40.47 and an economy rate of almost nine. The period has seen his average propel to nearly seven points from 18.75 and his economy rate until then was 7.81.

In his last 14 games, the only time he has claimed more than one wicket in a match was the Canberra T20I against Australia, where he came in as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja and claimed a three-for to bail India out.

Though he has started well in the ongoing series, consistency will remain key as the competition for places intensify for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar