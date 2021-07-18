IND vs SL 2021: “India must play Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal together in the ODIs” – VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman believes India must play Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in tandem for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Not long ago, Kuldeep Yadav was India’s premier spinner in ODIs and was more effective in the presence of Yuzvendra Chahal. But his efficiency reduced whenever India preferred him as the lone specialist spinner.

Kuldeep Yadav’s ODI numbers

Kuldeep Yadav's performance falls in the absence of fellow wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Highlighting the spin department to be an area of concern, VVS Laxman has opined that the two wrist spinners should play together in the upcoming ODIs in Sri Lanka. He also believes that the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side must blood Tamil Nadu spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the T20Is.

“One of the problem areas for Indian cricket in recent times has been the lack of efficacy of the spinners. Against the backdrop, it’s imperative that Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav play in tandem in the 50-over format, and blood Varun Chakravarthy in the shortest version. All are wicket-takers, and their confidence will only be enhanced if they play regularly, get overs under their belt and pick up wickets,” VVS Laxman wrote in his column for TOI.

Hardik Pandya’s bowling is a welcome development: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman also welcomed the news that Hardik Pandya might bowl in the upcoming series. The Indian all-rounder hasn’t bowled much since his surgery, and it played a role in him being left out for India’s Test tour of England.

Emphasizing the importance of a pace-bowling all-rounder, VVS Laxman added:

“That Hardik Pandya is expected to play a role with the ball too is a very welcome development. As a medium-paced all-rounder, he offers an exciting and rare option for India, and he and older brother Krunal will be determined to stamp their authority ahead of a busy season.”

Between July 18 and 29, India and Sri Lanka will face each other in three ODIs and three T20Is at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

