India-Sri Lanka limited-overs series set to be rescheduled - Reports

The India vs Sri Lanka white-ball series is set to be rescheduled after the emergence of COVID-19 positive cases in the Sri Lankan camp.

India’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka was set to begin with the first ODI in Colombo on July 13 and conclude with the final T20I at the same venue on July 25.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the India-Sri Lanka series is now likely to get underway on July 17 or 18. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wants its players to go through an extra period of quarantine as a safety measure.

The development comes after Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower and a team analyst tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the tour of England.

The report added that SLC is likely to inform the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as the broadcasters of the revised schedule on Saturday.

Worries emerged in the Sri Lankan camp after seven members of the England ODI contingent tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the series against Pakistan. England were forced to send their entire squad into isolation and pick a completely new team for the Pakistan series.

Sri Lanka recently returned home from England, where they featured in an ODI as well as a T20I series, losing both. Their fears came true when reports emerged on Thursday that batting coach Grant Flower had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier today, sources at SLC told Newswire that team analyst Shirantha Niroshana had also tested positive.

Dasun Shanaka set to lead Sri Lanka in series against India

Meanwhile, Dasun Shanaka is set to replace Kusal Perera as Sri Lanka's white-ball captain, starting with the series against India. Perera started leading the side in May, but the contract stand-off may have cost him his place as leader of the team.

SLC on Wednesday informed that 29 of the 30 players considered for the white-ball series against India have signed the tour contract. Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews has opted out of the limited-overs matches against India citing personal reasons.

Sri Lankan players and the board were involved in an ugly tussle over the new contracts, which offer performance-based incentives. The Lankans went to England with the controversy still brewing and ended up returning without a win.

In more trouble for Sri Lanka during the England tour, vice-captain Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella were sent home for breaching the team’s bio-bubble.

