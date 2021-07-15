Kusal Perera doubtful for India series due to shoulder injury

Kusal Perera is doubtful to play for Sri Lanka in the upcoming home series against India. The wicketkeeper-batter picked up a shoulder injury while leading the Sri Lankan side against England earlier this month.

However, Kusal Perera continued to play in that series because there were no replacement options available for the visitors. After returning home for the series against India, Perera did not turn up for the practice sessions.

According to ft.lk, the SLC medical team is closely monitoring Kusal Perera's injury. An official decision on his availability for the six white-ball matches against India will be made soon.

Kusal Perera was one of the top performers for Sri Lanka in their series against England. He scored 54 runs in the T20I series and followed it up with an 81-ball 73 in the first ODI at Riverside Ground.

Sri Lanka will be in deep trouble if Kusal Perera misses the series against India

Kusal Perera could not win a single match as captain against England

Kusal Perera was one of the most experienced names present in the Sri Lankan squad that toured the United Kingdom. The 30-year-old has played 22 Tests, 107 ODIs, and 50 T20I matches for the Sri Lankan cricket team.

If his shoulder injury does not allow him to play, India will start as the overwhelming favorites to win the series.

The SLC recently banned Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, and Danushka Gunathilaka for breaching the bio-bubble. Hence, Dhananjaya de Silva will be the only experienced option available in the Sri Lankan batting department.

The India vs. Sri Lanka ODI series begins this Sunday in Colombo. New captain Dasun Shanaka will lead the home side. It will be interesting to see if Kusal Perera can recover in time.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar