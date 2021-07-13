Match officials appointed for India-Sri Lanka limited-overs series, Kumar Dharmasena among umpires

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the names of the match officials who will be part of the upcoming limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka.

The start of the India vs Sri Lanka series was postponed from July 13 to July 18 after COVID-19 cases hit the Lankan camp.

On Tuesday, SLC took to its official Twitter handle to reveal the names of the match officials for the white-ball series. Ranjan Madugalle has been appointed match referee for the series. The umpires include Kumar Dharmasena, who is part of the ICC Elite Panel.

Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Raveendra Wimalasiri, Lyndon Hannibal and Prageeth Rambukwella are the other four umpires who will officiate in the India-Sri Lanka series. All four are part of the ICC International Panel.

On Monday, SLC revealed the timings of the matches to be played between India and Sri Lanka. The ODIs will start at 3:00 PM local time, while the T20Is will begin at 8:00 PM local time.

All matches will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Match Officials | India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021 - https://t.co/4l1IEstfmX #SLvIND — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 13, 2021

SLC rescheduled the India-Sri Lanka series in consultation with the BCCI

Earlier, SLC rescheduled the dates of the ODI and T20I series between India and Sri Lanka in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The three ODIs will be played from July 18 to July 23, while the T20Is will be held from July 25 to July 29.

The decision was taken after Sri Lanka’s batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst G T Niroshan tested positive for COVID-19. Later, another player, Sandun Weerakkodi, also tested positive for the virus.

Commenting on the modified schedule, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had said:

"We understand that circumstances are extraordinary, but the BCCI would like to extend its full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) during these tough times for the smooth conduct of the upcoming series.

"Our medical team is in constant touch with the team of doctors at SLC and together following all safety protocols that will help the series to get underway. We are confident that both nations will put up a spirited show in the days to come and we are in for some exciting cricket."

All the Sri Lankan players returned negative in their latest RT-PCR tests conducted by SLC ahead of the limited-overs series against India.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar