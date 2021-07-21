IND vs SL 2021: "No need to make mischief out of it" - Mickey Arthur on animated discussion with Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur has shut down former cricketer Russell Arnold, who criticised an argument between Arthur and captain Dasun Shanaka after the defeat in the 2nd ODI against India in Colombo.

The hosts lost control of the game in the death overs as Deepak Chahar led India to a thrilling three-wicket victory. After the match, Mickey Arthur was seen having an animated chat with the Sri Lanka captain.

Speaking on the same, Russell Arnold said that the conversation between Mickey Arthur and Dasun Shanaka should not have happened in public. The former cricketer wrote on Twitter:

"That conversation between Coach and captain should not have happened on the field but in the dressing room."

Responding to the tweet, Mickey Arthur said it was a good debate with Dasun Shanaka and there was no need to make an issue out of it. Arthur wrote:

"Russ we win together and lose together but we learn all the time!Dasun and myself are growing a team and we both were very frustrated we did not get over the line!It was actually a very good debate,no need to make mischief out of it!"

Mickey Arthur looked animated during the 2nd ODI

Meanwhile, Mickey Arthur was understandably animated during the 2nd ODI as Sri Lanka lost the match even after having the upper hand for much of India's chase. They had Dhawan and Co under the mat with the visitors struggling at 193/7, but a couple of errors from the hosts took the game away.

Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar added unbeaten 84 runs for the eighth wicket to seal the game for India. Chahar remained unbeaten on 69, finishing the game with a boundary with five balls to spare.

The final match of the ODI leg will take place on July 23 (Friday) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo before the T20I series.

