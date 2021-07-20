IND vs SL 2021: Prithvi Shaw height, age, hometown and stats

Prithvi Shaw has become one of the top batsmen in India over the last few years. The right-handed batsman came into the limelight after leading the Indian U-19 team to the ICC U-19 World Cup triumph in the year 2018.

Shaw made his Test debut for the senior Indian team later in 2018. He kicked off his Test career in style with a 154-ball 134 against the West Indies cricket team in Rajkot.

Many fans consider Prithvi Shaw a special talent. The head coach of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri once stated that he could see glimpses of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Brian Lara in Shaw.

Prithvi recently won the Man of the Match award in the first ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series. He is in great touch and should score heaps of runs on this tour. Before Shaw comes out to bat for India in the second ODI, here are some interesting facts you need to know about him.

Prithvi Shaw Height in Feet

Prithvi Shaw is 5 feet 6 inches tall. The Indian opener's height in meters is approximately 1.68 m.

Prithvi Shaw Age

Prithvi Shaw was born on November 9, 1999. As of July 20, 2021, the right-handed batsman is 21 years and 253 days old.

Prithvi Shaw hometown

Prithvi Shaw was born in Thane, Maharashtra. He plays domestic cricket for the Mumbai team.

Prithvi Shaw stats

Prithvi Shaw has played five Tests and four ODIs for the Indian cricket team so far. He has scored 339 Test runs at an average of 42.34. In his brief Test career, the 21-year-old has registered one ton and two half-centuries.

Speaking of his numbers in the ODI arena, Shaw has amassed 127 runs in four matches. He recorded his highest ODI score of 43 runs in his previous innings against Sri Lanka. The explosive Indian opener is yet to make his T20I debut.

