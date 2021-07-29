“Rahul Dravid was in touch with BCCI” – Paras Mhambrey on Team India’s COVID-19 crisis in Sri Lanka 

Ever since Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, uncertainty hovered over the ongoing India-Sri Lanka T20I series. Despite missing several key names, India managed to field 11 players but fell to a defeat in the second T20I on Wednesday (July 28).

Paras Mhambrey, the team’s bowling coach for the tour, revealed the BCCI were in touch with head coach Rahul Dravid regarding the tour’s progress. However, Mhambrey insisted the side didn’t halt their preparations and were ready for the second T20I.

The second T20I was rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday. Despite the other members of the Indian contingent testing negative, it was decided that the eight cricketers who had come into close contact with Krunal Pandya would be in isolation.

The development meant that Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal were ruled out of the series.

There were also reports floating around that skipper Shikhar Dhawan might have tested positive and there was a high chance of the series being called off.

Mhambrey cleared the air while replying to a question from Sportskeeda in the post-match press conference.

“We were informed that the BCCI officials would get in touch with Rahul [Dravid]. We were told that we would be informed of whatever decision was taken. We were kind of prepared that we might have to go and play the game. We went ahead with our preparations anyway. Even if the game was called off, we would have still been prepared for the match,” said Mhambrey.

India had to make seven forced changes for the second T20I, which meant it hampered the team's balance. Selecting a team from the available players, India were forced to play a batsman less and field six specialist bowlers.

Despite scoring just 132, India fought hard as the match went down to the final over, with Sri Lanka sneaking out a victory with two balls to spare.

Debutant Gaikwad along with skipper Dhawan built India's innings with a solid

If you are selected to play for India, you should be good enough to be in the XI: Rahul Dravid

Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Chetan Sakariya were handed their respective T20I caps as they debuted for the national team. Before the start of the match, Rahul Dravid made it clear that if a player is selected to represent India, he should be good enough to be in the XI.

“It has turned out that way [giving chances to youngsters]. We tried to do that in the ODIs as well, trying to give a few people a chance. [Leading the series 2-1, India had handed five debuts in the final ODI]," said the head coach.

“I believe if you are selected to play for India, you should be good enough to be in the XI. I don’t think the selectors select you to warm the benches or for a holiday. At least, that’s not the message I have been given. Looking at each one of the 20 players who have been selected for this tour have got the sheer weight of performances,” said Rahul Dravid.

With the series level at 1-1, the final T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Thursday (July 29).

Edited by Parimal Dagdee