Ind vs SL 2021 Rain update: Cloudy weather in Colombo on July 29

It will be one humdinger of a clash in Colombo after Sri Lanka clinched a thriller to win the second T20I by four wickets. The series decider is now between a young Indian unit and a buoyed Sri Lankan team.

In what comes as a piece of good news, the rain gods will stay away as we gear up for a full game.

After India fielded four debutants in their playing XI on Wednesday (July 28) and posted a modest 132 for 5 in their 20 overs, the hosts scampered home with two balls to spare and had Dhananjaya de Silva's 34-ball 40 to thank for the series-leveling win.

A series win over India will surely boost Sri Lanka's spirits ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Colombo weather on Thursday (July 29): Mostly cloudy

It's high humidity and cloudy weather on Thursday. If you want the numbers, the temperature is estimated to be around 28 degrees Celsius throughout the evening and the humidity is expected to be about 74%. In comparison, the humidity during the second T20I was 81%.

That said, another full game and a cracker of a contest is on the cards at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Schedule and where to watch

Let's have a quick look at the updated schedule for this brief series.

1st T20I - July 25, 8:00 PM IST, Colombo | India win by 38 runs

2nd T20I - July 28, 8:00 PM IST, Colombo | SL win by four wickets

3rd T20I - July 29, 8:00 PM IST, Colombo

Like the ODI series, Sony Pictures Sports Network will telecast the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India. Fans can enjoy the three T20Is between India and Sri Lanka in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu commentary. Live streaming of the three games will be available on SonyLIV.com and the Sony LIV app.

Fans in the United States can watch the three matches of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series on Willow TV.

