IND vs SL 2021 Rain update: Colombo weather, July 20

It will be another cloudy day in Colombo on Tuesday (July 20) as India take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Like the previous game, fans will be hoping that rain remains an absentee today.

With the first match going India's way, the hosts will be under pressure to level the series. The ODI leg of the tour is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and Sri Lanka are in dire need of points after finding themselves in 12th spot. A series win would see them jump to eighth place.

Colombo weather forecast for the 2nd IND vs SL ODI

As per The Weather Channel, the temperature is set to hover around 30 degrees Celsius around 3 pm and dip to around 28 degrees Celsius in the evening.

The forecast also suggests that it will be partly cloudy with a humidity of 79%. Although there will be occasional showers across the country this time of the year, we can still expect another full game in Colombo on Tuesday.

A quick recap of the 1st IND vs SL ODI

India started the series with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Chasing 263 for victory, the visitors were buoyed by knocks from Prithvi Shaw (43), Ishan Kishan (59) and an unbeaten 86 by skipper Shikhar Dhawan as they hunted down the target with 80 balls remaining.

Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav had a good outing with the ball, with the duo picking up two wickets each as Sri Lanka, after a late fightback from Chamika Karunaratne (43), reached a competitive score of 262.

Where can you watch the IND vs SL ODI series?

Sony Pictures Sports Network has the broadcast rights to telecast the IND vs SL ODI series in India.

Fans in India can access the series in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu commentary. DD Sports will air all three IND vs SL ODI matches for free.

Live streaming of the IND vs SL matches will be available on Sony LIV. Meanwhile, fans in the US can watch the series on Willow TV.

India: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD (English), Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu), Sony LIV (Live Streaming), DD Sports

The US: Willow TV

Here's a quick look at the ODI series schedule:

1st ODI - July 18, 3:00 PM IST, Colombo

2nd ODI - July 20, 3:00 PM IST, Colombo

3rd ODI - July 23, 3:00 PM IST, Colombo

