Ind vs SL 2021 Rain update: Colombo weather, July 23

It appears the dead-rubber third ODI in Colombo may have a few rain interruptions. While India will look for a complete 3-0 blanking, Sri Lanka will fight for points and pride. However, the possibility of showers makes it a tad harder for the hosts.

The ODI leg of the tour is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and Sri Lanka are in dire need of points after finding themselves in the 12th spot. The series loss has hampered their climb to eighth place.

Colombo weather forecast for Friday, July 23

An Accuweather report suggests the possibility of showers in Colombo. The temperature will be around 29 degrees with scattered rainfall throughout the evening.

It is common to see showers this year across the country and we can hope for a major chunk of the game to still take place in Colombo. The humidity is set to hover around 77%.

A quick recap of the 2nd ODI

It was an improved performance by the hosts in the second ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, but a special knock by Deepak Chahar (69* off 82 balls) saw India home with three wickets to spare in their chase of 276.

It was a wobbly start to India later losing young guns, Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan early on. Manish Pandey (37) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) went about rebuilding the innings before the former was run out. Chahar, coming in at No.8 with Bhuvneshwar Kumar next drop, then saw the side home with an 84-run stand.

Earlier in the afternoon, the hosts were buoyed by knocks from opener Avishka Fernando (50), Charith Asalanka (65) and Chamika Karunaratne (44*). Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets each.

Where can you watch the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series?

Sony Pictures Sports Network has the broadcast rights to telecast the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series in India.

Fans in India can access this series in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu commentary. DD Sports will air three ODI matches between India and Sri Lanka for free.

Live streaming of these matches will be available on Sony LIV. Meanwhile, fans in the US can watch the series on Willow TV.

India: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD (English), Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu), Sony LIV (Live Streaming), DD Sports

The US: Willow TV

