Ind vs SL 2021 Rain update: Colombo weather, July 28

If there's one factor that's been a constant throughout the series, it has to be the cloudy weather in Colombo.

India and Sri Lanka were originally slated to play their second T20I on Tuesday and there was the possibility of showers. However, with Krunal Pandya testing positive for COVID-19 in the Indian camp, the second game will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday (July 28) on an evening where there is no prediction of rain.

The first match saw the visitors walk away with a comprehensive 38-run victory and will look to seal the second game, albeit with some changes ringing in.

For Sri Lanka, it is an opportunity to equal the series and add some spice ahead of the third match. But for the most part, the series is all about getting a chance to prepare for the upcoming ICC World T20.

Colombo weather forecast: Mostly cloudy at 28 degrees Celsius

AccuWeather predicts a cloudy evening in Colombo, with the temperature hovering at 28 degrees Celsius and a humidity of 81%. The weather is suggested to be mostly cloudy and the rain could be at bay.

This has been the trend in the area, considering it does rain at this time of the year in the country. Nonetheless, it is good news for fans as they will likely get a complete game on Wednesday.

Schedule and where to watch

Let's have a quick look at the updated schedule for this brief series.

1st T20I - July 25, 8:00 PM IST, Colombo | India win by 38 runs

2nd T20I - July 28, 8:00 PM IST, Colombo

3rd T20I - July 29, 8:00 PM IST, Colombo

Like the ODI series, Sony Pictures Sports Network will telecast the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India. Fans can enjoy the three T20Is between India and Sri Lanka in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu commentary. Live streaming of the three games will be available on SonyLIV.com and the Sony LIV app.

Fans in the United States can watch the three matches of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series on Willow TV.

