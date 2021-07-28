IND vs SL 2021: Remaining matches to go ahead as scheduled; India captain Shikhar Dhawan fit and available - Reports

In a dramatic turn of events, the remaining two T20Is between India and Sri Lanka will go ahead as per schedule after the entire Indian contingent, barring all-rounder Krunal Pandya, tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of Wednesday’s (July 28) clash.

The development comes close on the heels of senior Pandya testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, forcing seven of his close contacts into room quarantine. As a result, the schedule had to be tweaked - postponing the second T20I by a day, thus slating the remaining two games on successive days. However, none of the eight players will take any further part in the series.

While reports suggested all seven of them returned negative in the RT-PCR tests conducted last night, there were slight doubts over the Indian captain's customary Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) result before the game today. There was even talk of the remainder of the tour being canceled.

However, the 35-year-old has been declared fit and available for the 8 p.m. start tonight.

India took a 1-0 lead after a comfortable 38-run win in 1st T20I

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his second fifty in four T20Is to set India up for a comfortable win [Credits: BCCI]

After going down in the last ODI, India roared back to form by winning the opening T20I by 38 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (July 25).

After being put into bat, Shikhar Dhawan led from the front with a steady 46 off 36 balls. But it was again Suryakumar Yadav - the Player of the Series in the ODIs - who struck a decisive 34-ball 50 to help India post 164 for 5 at the end of the 20 overs.

Chasing a sub-par score, Sri Lanka never really got going. They lost wickets at regular intervals, and barring debutant Charith Asalanka (44 off 26), no one scored in excess of 30.

Ideally for India, vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked to have found his mojo back as the seamer picked up three wickets in his final two overs, thus returning impressive figures of 4 for 22 and skittling out the hosts for 126.

Edited by Sai Krishna