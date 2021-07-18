IND vs SL 2021: "I see the Sri Lankan batting to be very fragile" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim has opined that the Sri Lankan batting is extremely fragile and might be found wanting in the ODI series against India.

Team India will face Sri Lanka in three ODIs followed by as many T20Is, with the first match on July 18. The Lankans are coming into the series on the back of a hammering against England and are also without some of their experienced players.

While previewing the India-Sri Lanka ODI series on India News, Saba Karim pointed out that the hosts might have an uphill task against the Shikhar Dhawan-led side. He reasoned:

"Our team has plenty of match-winners, so it will be very difficult for Sri Lanka. Although I feel their bowling is a little strong, I see their batting to be very fragile."

The former India wicketkeeper-batsman reckons the visitors might prove too strong for the rather inexperienced Sri Lankan outfit. Saba Karim elaborated:

"Our team is extremely strong. I don't think the Sri Lankan team will get too many chances. We have the experience and the talent, and we know how to perform in ODI matches and how to win matches."

Team India is a slightly depleted squad, with some first-team regulars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah away in England. However, they still have plenty of firepower in the squad, which comprises of white-ball specialists and players who are looking to cement their spot in the Indian team.

Because of IPL, they have got the strength, so many players can play in national side. They have no fear because of playing in IPL with the Best of the Best. They know how to perform in that. Nobody Should even think about this India team as a second string team. - M Muralitharan — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 17, 2021

"I am seeing one advantage for Sri Lanka" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim feels the youngsters in the Sri Lankan team can rise to the occasion

On the flip side, Saba Karim feels the youngsters in the Sri Lankan team might not have a cluttered mind due to indifferent results in the past and could put up a fight. The 53-year-old said:

"I am seeing one advantage for Sri Lanka, that quite a few of their new players will come in this series. They will not have any baggage and they can come and express themselves. If the Sri Lankan team goes into the ground with that mindset, we can expect to see some fight."

Sri Lanka go into the limited-overs series against Team India with a youthful side led by Dasun Shanaka. While Kusal Perera has been ruled out of the series due to injury, the seasoned Angelo Mathews has opted out due to personal reasons.

Sri Lanka have announced their 23-man squad for the limited overs series against India starting from Sunday 🇱🇰🏏



Dasun Shanaka will lead the side after former captain Kusal Perera was ruled out with an injury. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/qZYjr1QB89 — Daniel (@Daniel11015334) July 16, 2021

