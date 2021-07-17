IND vs SL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan explains how Rahul Dravid's 'motivation style' differs from Ravi Shastri's

Shikhar Dhawan feels that Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid, while similar in their optimistic approach, have 'different styles of motivation'. The opening batsman explained how the former has a 'strong' aura around him, in contrast to Dravid's calm and composed demenour.

Shikhar Dhawan's observation came ahead of the first India-Sri Lanka ODI on Sunday. He will become India's 25th captain in the format and will do so under the tutelage of Dravid, who's standing in as head coach for Shastri. The latter is in England, stewarding Virat Kohli's men for the Pataudi Trophy.

"They both have their own qualities, they both are positive people. I have spent a lot of time with Ravi bhai. Ravi bhai and Rahul bhai have different styles of motivating people. Ravi Bhai's energy is a bit strong, whereas Rahul Bhai is very calm, composed and strong as well, so everyone has their own way and I enjoy playing under both of them," Dhawan said in virtual press conference.

When asked whether he has had any conversations with Shastri or Kohli with regards to the Sri Lanka series, Shikhar Dhawan said:

"I have had no chat with Ravi Bhai or Virat so far, I am sure that Rahul Dravid would have interacted with them. This is a good series to try players in."

Just 1⃣ sleep away from the series opener 👌 👌



ARE YOU READY to cheer for #TeamIndia❓#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/5B15ywqPPx — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2021

The Rahul Dravid-Ravi Shastri debate is a contentious one in Indian cricket. While many believe that this series is a major stepping stone for Dravid towards coaching the main squad, others feel that the theory is too conjectural and that the NCA chief's promotion might be a recipe for disaster.

"You will see the spinners taking a lot of wickets this series" - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was noncommittal on the prospect of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav playing together in the series. He lauded the spin duo and Rahul Chahar as great spinners, saying all of them will be among the wickets in the coming days.

"They both share great chemistry, they have won so many matches for us. Even Rahul Chahar is a great spinner. We have good spinners in this squad. I am sure you will see them doing well and taking a lot of wickets in this series," said Shikhar Dhawan.

The southpaw also talked about Suryakumar Yadav, who could be in line for his ODI debut on Sunday.

"Suryakumar Yadav is a great player. He has performed well in domestic and international matches. He is a very talented player, I am sure he will do well. He is in great touch," concluded Dhawan.

Edited by Sai Krishna