Sri Lanka Cricket planning disciplinary action against Grant Flower over alleged bio-bubble breach: Reports

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is likely to take disciplinary action against batting coach Grant Flower over allegations that he breached the bio-secure bubble during the England tour, according to reports.

Flower, data analyst GT Niroshan and Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper-batsman Sandun Weerakkody tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the series against India. Due to the mounting COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lankan camp, the limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka, due to start on July 13, will now begin five days later.

According to a report in AFP, the SLC is set to investigate reports that Flower breached COVID-19 protocols during the England tour. A source was quoted as telling the news agency in this regard:

"An inquiry will be held after he (Flower) recovers fully. There are allegations that he also breached the bio-secure bubble."

Three Sri Lankan players - vice-captain Kusal Mendis, wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella and opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka - were sent home from England for breaching the team’s bio-bubble. They were caught having a night out in Durham ahead of the first one-day international against England.

The Sri Lankan contingent went into immediate isolation on returning from England, where they lost both the ODIs and the T20Is. Concerns emanated in the Lankan camp after seven members of the England contingent for the one-day series against Pakistan tested positive. Sri Lanka’s worst fears came true when Flower and then the team’s data analyst tested positive for COVID-19.

Sri Lanka Cricket 'unhappy' with Grant Flower’s performance

According to a few media reports, the SLC is not too pleased with Flower’s performance as batting coach. Flower, who was appointed to the job in 2019, is under contract till the end of the year.

In Flower’s absence, the Sri Lankan board has named local coach Dhammika Sudarshana as a temporary replacement for the limited-overs matches against India. Flower, a former Zimbabwe batsman, played 67 Tests and 221 ODIs, scoring over 10,000 international runs.

Meanwhile, senior batsman Kusal Perera is doubtful for Sri Lanka's home series against India. The wicketkeeper-batsman picked up a shoulder injury while captaining Sri Lanka in England. He played through injury, as the team didn't have replacement options available.

Perera has not been part of Sri Lanka’s practise sessions for the India series. According to ft.lk, the SLC medical team is closely monitoring Perera's injury, and an official decision on his availability for the India series will be made soon.

