IND vs SL 2021: Sri Lanka fined 20 percent fees for slow over-rate in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka's players will have 20 percent of their match fees deducted as they failed to maintain the over-rate during the second ODI against India at Colombo.

One among the Emirates Elite Panel of Match Referees, Ranjan Madugalle, handed the fine as Dasun Shanaka and his men were one over short according to the cut-off time for when the number of overs should have been completed.

According to article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a team is handed a one point penalty for each over that they fall short of completion at cut-off time. This means that Sri Lanka will also lose a point from their tally. This is something they will need to work on because they cannot afford to lose points if they want to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Sri Lanka pondering missed opportunity

Setting a target of 276 runs for a formidable batting line-up, Sri Lanka needed to pick early wickets to create pressure. They did exactly that as youngsters like Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan, who had played so well in the first ODI, departed early.

Shikhar Dhawan soon followed and India were in a spot of bother. Although the visitors were building small partnerships, Sri Lanka were striking at the right time. Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up three wickets.

At one stage, India needed 83 runs but only had three wickets in hand. It seemed Sri Lanka had the game in their pocket, but they let it slip dramatically. Questionable field placements and bowling changes from Shanaka meant that Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were able to score freely.

Chahar played a sensational knock of 69* and took India home with five balls to spare. Coach Mickey Arthur's antics after the game showed just how frustrating the loss was for the hosts.

