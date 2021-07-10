IND vs SL 2021: Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman Sandun Weerakkody tests positive for COVID-19 - Reports

In what could spell more trouble for the India-Sri Lanka limited-overs series, Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper-batsman Sandun Weerakkody has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

For now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has informed ANI that the India-Sri Lanka ODI series will start by July 18 instead of July 13 as a precautionary measure. The decision was taken after Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, journalist Rex Clementine took to his Twitter account and revealed that Weerakkody had also tested COVID-19 positive. Clementine tweeted:

“I’m sorry to be the one to bring all the bad news. Sandun Weerakkody, who was in a bubble for 10 days at Cinnamon Grand has tested positive for COVID. Last afternoon he was sent to Dambulla from Colombo to play a practice match. Awaiting more PCR results. Things looking gloomy.”

27-year-old Weerakkody has played three ODIs for Sri Lanka, scoring 73 runs with a best of 58.

I’m sorry to be the one to bring all the bad news. Sandun Weerakkody, who was in a bubble for 10 days at Cinnamon Grand has tested positive for COVID. Last afternoon he was sent to Dambulla from Colombo to play a practice match. Awaiting more PCR results. Things looking gloomy. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) July 10, 2021

The Sri Lankan camp was apprehensive after it was learned that seven members of the England ODI contingent for the Pakistan series had tested positive for COVID-19. Following the development, the entire England squad was sent into isolation and a new team, led by Ben Stokes, was announced for the Pakistan series.

Sri Lanka recently returned from England, having been drubbed in both the T20Is and the ODIs. Apart from being hammered on the field, they were also embroiled in controversy as three players - vice-captain Kusal Mendis, wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella and opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka - were sent home from England for breaching bio-bubble protocols.

Sri Lankan batting coach Grant Flower refused vaccination

Batting Coach of the Sri Lanka National Team Grant Flower has tested positive for Covid 19.



He was found to be positive during a PCR test carried out on him today when Flower showed mild symptoms of the disease.https://t.co/2CiQhLGlXE — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 8, 2021

Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower, who has tested positive for COVID-19, reportedly refused to take the first dose of the vaccine because he wanted to take Pfizer.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) secretary Mohan de Silva informed the Daily Mirror that Flower, a former Zimbabwean batsman, wanted Pfizer because of fears that he might not be able to travel to his country if he did not get it.

The players and support staff took the vaccine arranged by the SLC but Flower rejected the same. According to SLC, Flower will be administered dose of Pfizer once he recovers from COVID-19.

Both Flower and Niroshan have been moved to intermediate care facilities. The worrying factor for the Sri Lankan camp is that both Flower and Niroshan are said to have contracted the Delta variant of the virus, which is considered contagious and dangerous.

The Data Analyst of the Sri Lanka National Team, G. T. Niroshan, has tested positive for Covid 19.

He was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff yesterday.#SLC #lka https://t.co/vIiApxLt7f — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 9, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar