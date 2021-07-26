IND vs SL 2021: “Suryakumar Yadav is a great player” – Shikhar Dhawan

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan heaped praise on batsman Suryakumar Yadav after winning the first T20I against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Playing only the third innings of his T20I career, Suryakumar Yadav slammed his second fifty to help India to a competitive 164 for five.

Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav added 62 runs off 48 balls in the middle overs to help the inexperienced Indian batting order gain some stability. The 30-year-old Mumbai batter was the highest scorer in the innings with a 34-ball 50, consisting of five fours and two sixes.

“I thought we were 10-15 runs short, but we felt it was still a good total. We played quite well after losing a wicket on the first ball. Getting to 50 in the powerplay was good. Surya is a great player, and we enjoy watching him bat. He was taking pressure off me as well,” said Shikhar Dhawan in the post-match presentation.

Earlier in the day, Shikhar Dhawan became the seventh man to lead India in the T20Is.

Fantastic start to the T20 series💪🏽🇮🇳

Bowling side was 🔥

All-around team effort 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/KGEorSA9KF — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 25, 2021

Prithvi Shaw will bounce back in the next game: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan credited the Indian bowlers for the win and pointed out how difficult it was to face debutant mystery spinner Varun Chakravarty. He also backed his Delhi Capitals teammate Prithvi Shaw, who got a first-ball duck in his T20I debut, to bounce back strongly in the next game.

“Sri Lanka were playing well, but we knew our spinners will get some turn. Yuzvendra Chahal and Krunal Pandya bowled really well. Even Bhuvenshwar Kumar bowled well. And even Varun Chakravarty, playing his first match. It’s very hard to pick Varun; even I find it difficult to face him in the nets. Prithvi is playing really well, and I am sure he will bounce back in the next game,” added Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a 36-ball 46.

The teams will lock horns for the second T20I at the same venue on Tuesday.

India win the 1st T20I by a comfortable margin 🔥

Bowl Sri Lanka out for 126 to take the lead in the T20I series 🇮🇳



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 1 (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV now! 📺#SLvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #HungerToWin #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/myN0p85Hqf — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 25, 2021

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar