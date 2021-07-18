IND vs SL 2021: Team India finishes final practice session ahead of first ODI

Team India has concluded its preparations for the first ODI of the tour against Sri Lanka. The BCCI provided fans with an update by posting a photo on its official Twitter handle.

In the photo, fans can see Shikhar Dhawan laughing during a meditation session. In the background, a support staff member is seen leaving the ground while observing the Indian skipper. Dhawan seems to be in a jovial mood after finishing a fruitful training session ahead of the first match.

Shikhar Dhawan, who will captain Team India in the series, was in sensational form during the first half of the IPL earlier this year. The Delhi Capitals opener will look to continue his hot streak during the Sri Lanka series.

He will also have a familiar partner at the other end. After his stellar performances in the IPL and Vijay Hazare trophy, Prithvi Shaw will most probably partner Dhawan at the top of the order in all the games against Sri Lanka.

Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya will be the game-changers for India on the Sri Lanka tour: Sanjay Manjrekar

India will field a rather inexperienced batting line-up on the Sri Lankan tour. Most of the batters in the squad have experience playing in the IPL but are new to the international cricket arena. Seasoned international players like Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya need to take responsibility and guide the batting unit during the upcoming series.

In a column for the Hindustan Times, Sanjay Manjrekar addressed the relative inexperience of some of the players and backed India to win all games on this tour.

"In Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya, India has two game-changers with experience. I like the fact that the selectors have not been completely influenced by the IPL in their selection. Kuldeep and Manish Pandey get another chance to show that they still have enough for Indian cricket to stay invested in them. I will be surprised if Sri Lanka puts one over this Indian team," said Sanjay Manjrekar.

