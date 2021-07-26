IND vs SL 2021: "Don’t expect miracles from game one" - VVS Laxman defends Varun Chakravarthy

VVS Laxman has rallied behind Varun Chakravarthy after his lackluster debut in the first India-Sri Lanka T20I on Sunday. The former batsman said Chakravarthy's mystery spin can be an X-factor that India needs to groom with patience without expecting instant 'miracles'.

Varun Chakravarthy had missed the previous two opportunities to play international cricket due to fitness issues. He didn't start well in Colombo either, giving away 25 runs from his first three overs against a well-set Charith Asalanka. However, he pulled it back nicely in the final over by dismissing opposition skipper Dasun Shanaka, and concluded his debut with a decent economy rate of 7.

“Firstly, I am glad that he (Varun Chakravarthy) got this opportunity because twice he was already selected, but didn’t pass the fitness test and was not part of the squad. I think there’s a lot of chat about the mystery surrounding his bowling. I was talking with the Sunrisers batsman and they are all impressed with the way and the consistency with which he bowls in different parts and phases of the match. He can bowl with the new ball, he can come and take wickets whenever the captain and the team want to break a partnership – that means he’s got an X-factor," VVS Laxman said on Star Sports show Game Plan.

"And we just want him to get exposure of international cricket and the only way he can do that is by making him play. So, I’m sure that he is really looking forward to this opportunity, but one thing which we have realized over years is to make sure you give him the opportunity. Don’t expect miracles from game one. It is very important to show patience and belief in a player,” he added.

India registered a clinical win in the first T20I to take the lead in the three-game series. The visitors put up an under-par total of 164 in the first innings but the bowling attack, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-22), Deepak Chahar (2-24) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1-19), cleaned up the Sri Lankan batting for just 126 runs.

Final two opportunities for Varun Chakravarthy to make his mark

4⃣/2⃣2⃣ in 3.3 overs 🔥🔥@BhuviOfficial wins the Man of the Match award for his splendid performance in the 1st #SLvIND T20I👏👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/DlV3aIK4um — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2021

Assuming that India will back Varun Chakravarthy for all three T20Is, the Tamil Nadu spinner has two final opportunities to stake his claim for the T20 World Cup. India won't play any limited-overs series before the marquee tournament, while the IPL's effect on selection is uncertain at best.

Varun Chakravarthy will hope to flaunt his wicket-taking ability in the second T20I, which will be played on Tuesday, July 27.

