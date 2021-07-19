IND vs SL 2021: Wasim Jaffer posts Bollywood-themed cryptic message to suggest players to watch out for in 2nd ODI

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer continued his quirky tradition of posting cryptic tweets ahead of international matches on Monday.

This time he sent out a Bollywood-themed message suggesting three players to watch out for in the second India-Sri Lanka ODI. The post comprised of two pictures from two iconic Hindi movies 'Karan Arjun' and 'Taare Zameen Par'.

Players to watch out for tomorrow 😄#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/FFbc0Tx5Nj — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 19, 2021

Along with posters of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who played brothers in the former movie, Wasim Jaffer is most likely hinting towards Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. Whereas the photo of Darsheel Safari, who played Ishaan Awasthi in the latter movie, represents young wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan.

All three players mentioned in the post performed fairly well in the first ODI on Sunday. While Ishan Kishan was the second-highest scorer with a stunning 42-ball 59, the Pandya brothers picked a wicket each in their combined fifteen overs.

Krunal in particular received heaps of plaudits for his highly thrifty spell of 1-26 in 10 overs. Hardik's five overs also brought much-needed encouragement over his fitness ahead of this year's T20 World Cup.

India won the game in a canter, chasing 263 with seven wickets and 80 balls to spare.

Wasim Jaffer's takeaways from the first ODI

What a start to your ODI career Ishu baby 🔥 That’s one way to celebrate your birthday @ishankishan51 🎂 Special mention to @surya_14kumar - class as usual👏 pic.twitter.com/fy9zKPSVKj — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 19, 2021

After the first ODI, Wasim Jaffer posted another hilarious tweet for his fans. In it, he lauded the performances of Shikhar Dhawan for his unbeaten 86, Prithvi Shaw for his quickfire 43, and Ishan Kishan. The former cricketer also expressed his relief with the return of Rahul Dravid to the Indian dressing room with a meme.

Now that Dravid's first assignment as national head coach has got off to the best possible start, he would like his young team to continue the momentum for the rest of the series. The second ODI will kick off at the same time, 3 PM IST, on Tuesday.

What a performance from the team! @SDhawan25 @ishankishan51 @PrithviShaw too good! And how good it was to see Rahul bhai back in the dressing room🤩 #SLvIND #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/JINUZfjYBO — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 18, 2021

Edited by Arnav Kholkar