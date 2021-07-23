IND vs SL 2021: Wasim Jaffer posts cryptic message hinting at two Team India players to watch out for in 3rd ODI

Former Indian Test opener Wasim Jaffer has put up a cryptic tweet suggesting two players who could be key to India's chances in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday (July 23). It has become a ritual of sorts for Wasim Jaffer to post such tweets before India's matches.

In his latest post, Jaffer used a popular Mr. Bean snap from one of the episodes of the series and a photo of an outdoor swing to give a message to his fans. He captioned it:

"These 2 players become lethal when they get these two things going, watch out."

These 2 players become lethal when they get these two things going, watch out 😉 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/ROdcoqWIVh — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 23, 2021

After decrypting Wasim Jaffer's message, it seems he is suggesting that the heroes of the second ODI, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar, will be the two players to watch out for in the third ODI. He implied that if the duo manage to swing the ball and extract sideways movement, they could be lethal in the final ODI of the series.

Deepak Chahar's all-round efforts played a crucial role in India's win in second ODI

Both Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put in an all-round effort in the second ODI. Bhuvneshwar (3/54) picked up three wickets in the first innings and returned to form after a wicketless outing in the first ODI.

Deepak Chahar (2/53) was a bit expensive but picked up crucial wickets in the middle phase of the game to dent Sri Lanka's chances of reaching a high score.

The duo then joined hands when India was struggling at 193/7 in a chase of 276. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19) help keep one end, Deepak Chahar (69) scored the bulk of runs in the partnership by taking calculative risks whenever he got the opportunity.

They eventually put on an unbeaten 84-run partnership to take Team India home from a tricky position. Chahar's entertaining match-winning knock comprised seven fours and one solitary six.

