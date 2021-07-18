IND vs SL 2021: "Chameera ko kyu maara?" - Wasim Jaffer's hilarious wordplay to celebrate Prithvi Shaw's stunning knock 

Wasim Jaffer was at it again during the first India-Sri Lanka ODI. The former opener posted some hilarious wordplay on his Twitter account to celebrate a brilliant knock by Prithvi Shaw.

Opening the batting alongside skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw romped to a 24-ball 43, giving India the perfect start. His knock included nine boundaries, four of which came against right-arm pacer Dushmantha Chameera.

Picking up on the bowler's name, Jaffer implied the youngster took a liking to him because he was his 'Dushman' or enemy.

Prithvi Shaw's rollicking knock came to a rather abrupt end. The right-hander was hit by a bouncer from - ironically - Dushamantha Chameera in the fifth over. Shaw was visibly shaken by the impact and lost his wicket on the very next ball, slicing an innocuous delivery from spinner Dhananjaya de Silva straight to long-on.

Debutant Ishan Kishan picked up from where Prithvi Shaw left off

Ishan Kishan has announced his arrival in ODIs, IN STYLE! 🙌🔥



pic.twitter.com/FgMRalS33w — Krishna Prabhas (@demigodprabhas1) July 18, 2021

However, making sure that India's momentum wasn't affected by Prithvi Shaw's wicket, debutant Ishan Kishan came out all guns blazing at No. 3. The southpaw hit a six off his first ball and followed it up with a boundary. He even hit De Silva for three consecutive fours in the next over.

The youngster crossed his fifty on his 33rd ball, becoming only the second Indian to cross the landmark on both his ODI and T20I debuts. His half-century was also the second-fastest for an ODI debutant. India's two former under-19 captains have put the team in a very comfortable position while also giving a brilliant audition for the T20 World Cup.

With Dhawan standing solid and content with rotating the strike at one end, it wouldn't be a surprise if the visitors shoot down the 262-run target within 35 overs.

