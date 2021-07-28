IND vs SL 2021: Wasim Jaffer has amusing solution to India’s selection woes ahead of 2nd T20I

Wasim Jaffer has come up with a hilarious solution to India's selection headache ahead of the second T20I against Sri Lanka. All-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, prompting a postponement of the match by 24 hours.

Currently, eight players, including Surykumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya among others, are doubtful for the rescheduled match, despite testing negative for the virus. Reacting to the reports, Wasim Jaffer took to his Twitter handle to advise on the return of head coach Rahul Dravid as a player.

The former opener's tweet also involved Rahul Dravid's popular quip from a television advertisement, calling upon VVS Laxman and 'the boys' to rally behind him.

Rahul David played only a single T20I in his esteemed career against England at Old Trafford in 2011, scoring a 21-ball 31. Apart from that, he featured in 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for the country, accruing over 10,000 runs in both formats and becoming one of India's most successful batsmen.

Although the complete list of members who can be ruled out of the second T20I hasn't been ascertained yet, all of the reported players are either batsmen or all-rounders. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials have indicated that they might not take the field as a "precautionary measure".

This is set to stretch the team's resources to the hilt and India might likely have to go into the game with just five specialist batsmen. Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the heroes of India's nail-biting win in the second ODI, will have to shoulder the responsibility of the batsmen.

Wasim Jaffer's reaction to Krunal Pandya testing positive

Earlier, Wasim Jaffer had reacted to the news of Krunal Pandya's positive COVID-19 test with an amusing meme from the 2015 Bollywood movie Masaan. He implied how the 'pain' of the pandemic's incessant impact on the sport while also wishing the all-rounder a speedy recovery.

India won the ODI series 2-1 and is leading the T20Is by a 1-0 margin. The second game is expected to kick off at 8 pm on Wednesday followed by the final match at the same time on Thursday.

Colombo: The second T20I between #India and #SriLanka scheduled to be played last night was postponed by a day after Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for #COVID19.



Entire Team India is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad. pic.twitter.com/TpybDKMJ3D — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 28, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar