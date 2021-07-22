Watch: "Rohit Sharma has 10 double tons, LBW is Love Before War" - Hilarious ideas galore as Team India play 'Wrong Answers Only'

Team India players never fail to entertain their fans, even between high-intensity matches. On Thursday, the BCCI uploaded a short video where some members of the Indian contingent took up the popular activity 'Wrong Answers Only.'

Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Devdutt Padikkal and Varun Chakravarthy were all asked some simple questions to which they had to only answer incorrectly.

As the queries ranged from the number of Rohit Sharma double tons to the shape of Earth, the results were nothing but hilarious.

You can watch the full video here:

𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 ⚠️



ᴀɴꜱᴡᴇʀꜱ ᴛᴏ ᴀʟʟ Qᴜᴇꜱᴛɪᴏɴꜱ ɪɴ ᴛʜɪꜱ ᴠɪᴅᴇᴏ ᴀʀᴇ ᴡʀᴏɴɢ 😀



We played "WRONG ANSWERS" only with #TeamIndia & the results were hilarious 😎 - by @ameyatilak & @28anand



Full video 🎥 👇 #SLvINDhttps://t.co/WSskGucOpB pic.twitter.com/zFbFDXEcDw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2021

Team India is in Sri Lanka to play three ODIs and as many T20Is under the leadership of skipper Shikhar Dhawan and head coach Rahul Dravid. The team won the first two ODIs - by seven and three wickets, respectively - and will now clash in the third game on July 23.

Of the game's participants, Padikkal and Chakravarthy are yet to get an opportunity in the series, while the rest of them have been brilliant so far.

Kuldeep Yadav made a rousing comeback in the first ODI with his two wickets and was well supported by the Pandya brothers, who shared three snares between them.

The Mumbai Indians middle-order pair of Yadav and Kishan also made crucial contributions with the bat, scoring 31 and 59 runs respectively.

Sri Lanka came stronger in the second game, with their bowlers more disciplined. However, Yadav's mature 44-ball 53, Krunal Pandya's 35 and Deepak Chahar's stunning maiden half-century helped Team India tide over the challenge.

The aforementioned group is expected to form the core of Team India for the rest of the series as well. They are all vying for the few remaining spots for the T20 World Cup, set to be held in the UAE later this year.

The full schedule of Team India's tour of Sri Lanka

From raw emotions to Rahul Dravid's stirring dressing room speech 🗣️🗣️@28anand & @ameyatilak go behind the scenes to get you reactions from #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 thrilling win over Sri Lanka in Colombo 🔥 👌 #SLvIND



DO NOT MISS THIS!



Full video 🎥 👇https://t.co/j2NjZwZLkk pic.twitter.com/iQMPOudAmw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2021

ODI series:

First ODI : July 18 - India won by 7 wickets

: July 18 - India won by 7 wickets Second ODI : July 20 - India won by 3 wickets

: July 20 - India won by 3 wickets Third ODI: July 23

T20I series:

First T20I : July 25

: July 25 Second T20I : July 27

: July 27 Third T20I: July 29

Edited by Arjun Panchadar