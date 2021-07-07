IND vs SL 2021: [Watch] Highlights of India's 2nd intra-squad match in Sri Lanka

Continuing their preparations for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, Team India played their second intra-squad warm-up match in Colombo on Wednesday. Like the previous match, captain Shikhar Dhawan and vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the two teams in a T20 encounter.

YouTube channel Newswire shared a few glimpses of the first innings of the game. In the video, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's team can be seen batting first, with runs coming from openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal and one-down batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

From the bowling side, the Chahar brothers - Deepak and Rahul - Navdeep Saini and Sandeep Warrier are also seen in action. Saini also uncorked a stunning rising delivery that took off the edge of Padikkal's bat before heading straight to the wicketkeeper.

You can watch the video here:

Fans can also catch a glimpse of the scoreboard in the video, which provides an insight into the playing XIs of the two teams. This is something that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn't announced formally.

From the looks of it, Shikhar Dhawan is leading the team with Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Saini, Sandeep Warrier and Simarjeet Singh, in that order of batting.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's team is made up of Padikkal, Gaikwad, Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chetan Sakariya, Ishan Porel and R Sai Kishore.

It remains to be seen if the Indian team management will reveal the result of the game later in the day. The previous clash between the two sides was won by Bhuvneshwar Kumar's team as they chased the target within 17 overs. Pandey and Yadav were the top scorers during that game.

Complete schedule of India's tour of Sri Lanka

India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the island nation, starting on July 13. All the matches will be played in Colombo.

ODI series:

First ODI : July 13

: July 13 Second ODI : July 16

: July 16 Third ODI: July 18

T20I series:

First T20I : July 21

: July 21 Second T20I : July 23

: July 23 Third T20I: July 25

