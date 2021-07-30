Watch Shikhar Dhawan impart wisdom to the Sri Lankan team

A depleted Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan may have lost the T20I series to Sri Lanka, but the visitors have certainly left a positive impression on the host and millions of fans across social media with their gesture.

Despite being plagued with the COVID-19 crisis that left them with a shortage of players, the Indian side decided to continue with the tour. Krunal Pandya tested positive for the virus and was ruled out along with eight other key Indian players, who had come into close contact with him.

With clouds of uncertainty looming over the T20I series, India decided to continue with the remaining players to ensure no financial loss to the Sri Lankan board and, at the same time, preserve the fans’ interests.

India were forced to play six bowlers, and that impacted the balance tremendously.

Shikhar Dhawan, one of the finest openers in the modern game, spoke to the Sri Lankan team about his process and shared words of wisdom with the young and inexperienced players after India’s series defeat.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Shikhar Dhawan revealed more about his discussions with the Sri Lankan players:

“The Sri Lanka captain and players wanted to know about my process, so I told them, and I hope they enjoyed listening to it.”

Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India hailed by Sri Lankans

With the leading players touring England, the Shikhar Dhawan-led and Rahul Dravid-coached Indian side won plaudits for continuing with the series despite the adversities. Both men also received praise for providing input to a young Sri Lankan side that has struggled to find success off late.

India and Sri Lanka have contested fierce rivalries over the years, with the former gaining the upper hand most of the time. The fans have gone hard at each other. However, the concluded series, which was played in good spirits and saw camaraderie, was change the fans’ perception.

From Rahul Dravid’s pep talk to Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka to ‘role model’ Hardik Pandya gifting his bat to Chamika Karunaratne and also singing the Sri Lankan national anthem to Shikhar Dhawan’s gesture on Friday, the series did change how India-Sri Lanka contests will be viewed from here on.

Several important figures, especially from Sri Lanka, applauded India on social media.

Congratulations to @OfficialSLC kudos to @SDhawan25 & co for continuing the series despite loosing out most players due to covid challenges and easily could’ve postponed the series #sportmanship 👏👏 — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) July 29, 2021

"I should thank BCCI, under these circumstances they agreed to play. Special thanks to Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan." Dasun Shanaka | Sri Lanka captain#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/IreIiqXDAE — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 29, 2021

Special thank you to the Indian team led by @SDhawan25 for completing the tour without abandoning it despite all the adversities faced due to Covid. #Respect #Brotherhood #SLvIND 🏏🇱🇰🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/EUNqeLieHa — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) July 29, 2021

In this series, Dravid was seen talking to Dasun Shanaka, Shikhar Dhawan chatting to the whole SL team, while Hardik Pandya giving his bat to Chamika Karunaratne (and singing the SL anthem!) has gone viral.



That India even stayed despite several substantial setbacks was huge. — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) July 29, 2021

It’s Sri Lanka’s first bilateral T20 series win over India after 8 attempts. Glad India didn’t pack their bags after the bubble was compromised twice. Would have left SLC in a financial crisis. Superb sportsmanship to continue the series after being forced to scratch the barrel. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) July 29, 2021

Sharing the wisdom 🇱🇰🤝🇮🇳



A brilliant gesture by Indian Captain 🙌#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/gLFvn3EUo6 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 29, 2021

This is what the sport is all about! 🤜🤛#SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/LilIqAIeK1 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2021

Edited by Arnav Kholkar