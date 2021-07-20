IND vs SL 2021: [Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal's twin strikes bring India back in the game

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has brought India roaring back into the second ODI with two wickets from two balls.

Sri Lanka had a brilliant opening partnership of 77 runs for the first wicket and looked set to build a strong foundation for a huge score. However, Yuzvendra Chahal's two wickets have put India in the ascendency.

The first wicket was that of opener Minod Bhanuka, who looked really good at the crease for his 36. But in an attempt to score more runs, he threw his wicket away.

Chahal invited Bhanuka to go for the big shot by giving the delivery more flight. Bhanuka made good use of his feet and converted the delivery into a full toss but could only find Manish Pandey at short mid-wicket.

Bhanuka will be livid with himself as he could have hit the full toss almost anywhere on the leg side.

Yuzvendra Chahal's second wicket was all about his skill and deception through the air. New batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa decided to defend his very first delivery, but the ball held its line and took an outside edge off his bat.

Ishan Kishan comfortably took the catch as Chahal struck once again.

Here is the video of Yuzvendra Chahal's wickets:

Yuzi Chahal spun a web around the Lankans, claims 2 wickets in 2 consecutive balls! 🔥



With two quick wickets, the Sri Lankans have lost all the advantage they had gained following a great start. India has done really well to come back into the game and will now look to tighten the screws on the hosts.

2 in 2 for Yuzi Chahal, this is brilliant, good to see the middle over wickets are back for India from wrist spinners. #SLvINF — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 20, 2021

Sri Lanka's inexperienced middle order will once again be tested, and both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will try to spin a web in the middle overs.

Sri Lanka will need to keep wickets in hand for the final flourish as they have already seen what the Indian batting is capable of in the last game.

