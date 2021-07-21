IND vs SL 2021: "We responded back like a champion team"- Rahul Dravid gives a fiery speech after India's win

India's head coach for the Sri Lanka tour, Rahul Dravid, was upbeat after India's thrilling win against Sri Lanka in the second ODI. The visitors got home with three wickets to spare, thanks to a brilliant 69* from Deepak Chahar down the order.

Rahul Dravid was extremely proud of his team because of the way they responded when under pressure. Here's what he said to the new-look Team India in the dressing room after this emphatic win:

"They responded, and we responded back like a champion team with our backs to the wall and found a way to win. Really well done to all of you. Fantastic win!"

BCCI took to their official Instagram handle to post a video of Indian team's celebrations after their thrilling win in the second ODI:

Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar react to India's win

Just silently sits in a corner to sip some water post his batting heroics 👌🏻🔝👍🏻



What a knock tonight from Deepak Chahar 🙌🏻 #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/mWr2DY1zPA — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

At one stage, India needed 83 runs to win and had just three wickets in hand. Sri Lanka were all over them and had almost sealed a win and a comeback into the series. However, Deepak Chahar turned the game on its head.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, too, was determined to stay at the crease and rotate the strike with Chahar. He expressed his happiness after the game and praised Deepak Chahar for his brilliant innings. He said:

"The kind of position that we were in, it was a great feeling to win the game from that position. Especially Deepak Chahar fittingly hit the winning runs, because he was the one who single-handedly turned the game in our favour."

Deepak Chahar was also delighted that he won the game for India and especially because he batted well under pressure. He asserted:

"It was great fun. We won the game and after fielding of 50 overs I batted for 25 overs so I am really happy."

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava