IND vs SL 2021: "Whichever teams he has coached have gone in decline" - Danish Kaneria slams Mickey Arthur after SL's loss

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria took a dig at Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur for his handling of a young and inexperienced Sri Lankan team. The video of Arthur having an animated discussion with captain Dasun Shanaka was making rounds on social media after Sri Lanka's loss in the second ODI.

Mickey Arthur also asked the player to stop using social media in order to concentrate better on the cricket. However, Danish Kaneria is against this policy and believes the coach needs to rethink his planning if Sri Lanka are to perform better.

In a video on his YouTube Channel, Danish Kaneria explained why he feels Arthur has poor man-management skills. He even asked the former Pakistan coach to stop giving offbeat suggestions and focus on his style of coaching.

"Mickey Arthur told his players to stop using social media, but he should rather focus on making and executing the right plans for the opposition. This is the age of social media and in a bio secure bubble players will but naturally make use of it. What are you doing as a coach? What have you delivered? You need to groom this young team and not get angry at them after a loss. Stop giving them vague suggestions. Whichever teams he has coached have gone in decline," Danish Kaneria stated.

India is a huge contender for the T20 World Cup: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria was in awe of the incredible depth of talent the Indian cricket had on display. He feels that a combination of the team in Sri Lanka and the squad in England could wreck havoc in the opposition camp. Kaneria is convinced that India will be the team to beat in the T20 World Cup later this year.

"If this Indian team keeps on performing and executing their skills like this, and if there is a combination of this new-look team and the main team in England, then the opposition will be under serious pressure. This team is certainly a huge contender in the T20 World Cup," Kaneria concluded.

