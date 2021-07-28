IND vs SL 2021: Why is Hardik Pandya not playing today's 2nd T20I?

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has missed out on the spot in playing XI for the 2nd T20I match against Sri Lanka. Pandya is currently isolating after coming into close contact with brother Krunal, who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Indians have been dealt a huge blow as they will miss the services of nine players during the last couple of T20I matches.

Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan and K Gowtham sit out after coming into close contact with Krunal.

How did Hardik Pandya and the team perform in the first T20I?

Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for a duck in the first T20I while Suryakumar Yadav scored 50 runs off 32 balls. His knock included five boundaries and a couple of sixes. Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten during his knock of 20 runs.

Hardik Pandya scored 10 runs and picked up a wicket for 17 runs from two overs during the first T20I. His brother Krunal also picked up a wicket from a couple of overs.

Speaking of the bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal finished his four-over spell with figures of 1/19. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar picked up a couple of wickets for 24 runs from three overs.

Who replaces the players in the squad?

The BCCI have added five net bowlers to India's squad for the final two T20I matches of the tour. The bowlers are Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, R Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh.

None of the five net bowlers have been included in the playing XI for the second T20I match. Indian coach Rahul Dravid will most likely include 2-3 net bowlers in the playing XI during the 3rd and final T20I match of the series.

