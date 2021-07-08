"You will see a more confident Yuzi in this series"- Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal believes he will bowl with more confidence in the upcoming limited-overs series versus Sri Lanka. The 30-year-old did not feature in the last ODI series against England and is keen to prove a point.

Yuzvendra Chahal feels sticking to the basics will be crucial as he does not want to experiment a lot. He believes the more he bowls, the quicker he will get back into rhythm.

Chahal told reporters:

"I've a couple of variations and I'm focusing on that only, not using other deliveries. You will see a more confident Yuzi in this series. I'm just working on my angles and in general trying to bowl more."

You can't perform in every match: Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal was a bit off-color in the T20I series against England earlier this year and was replaced by Rahul Chahar towards the end of that series.

However, the leg-spinner is not worrying too much about his form, understanding that it is almost impossible to deliver a stellar performance in every game.

"My performance - I don't think it was a dip (in form) or anything. You can't perform in every match. I will try my level best. This series is very important to me. I keep talking to the bowling coach. There is confidence now ... My main focus at the moment is just this series."

Team India will play just three T20Is before the T20 World Cup later this year. However, Chahal doesn't feel there is too little time for preparation as he believes the second phase of IPL 2021 will also help him stay in rhythm.

"There's been lesser cricket over the last year, but that's not in our hands. Whatever series happens, we want to perform. Then, my focus would be IPL and then the World T20."

Edited by Arjun Panchadar