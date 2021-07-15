India's Yuzvendra Chahal posts photo with Ishan Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan ahead of SL series

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is in Colombo prepping for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. The series between India and Sri Lanka was originally scheduled to begin on July 13, but was pushed back to July 18 due to COVID-19 cases in the hosts' camp.

The postponement has allowed Chahal and the rest of the Indian squad some more time to practice.

All the members of the Indian team have been sweating hard in Sri Lanka, and during a break from the practice sessions, Chahal clicked a photo with his teammates Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Ishan Porel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Chahal uploaded the photograph to Instagram, where all five players could be seen wearing retro Indian ODI kits. Dhawan and Kishan have a bat beside them, while Kuldeep has a ball in his hand.

The post went viral on Instagram, gaining more than 120,000 likes inside an hour. Over 300 people also commented on the post, including Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma, who simply said: "Come on!"

Yuzvendra Chahal will be the player to watch out for in the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken three wickets in his last three T20I matches

Yuzvendra Chahal has struggled for form of late and has not been able to pick up wickets consistently. At the IPL, he returned just four wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 8.26.

The 30-year-old will have to bring his 'A' game against Sri Lanka to ensure he remains in contention for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

