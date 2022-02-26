"Bhuvi and Bumrah will together take more than 4 wickets" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 2nd India vs Sri Lanka T20I

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the second T20I between Team India and Sri Lanka to be played in Dharamshala on February 26.

The Men In Blue head into the second game with a 1-0 lead in the three-match rubber. They will hope to seal the series with a win in tonight's clash.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted that Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah would be amongst the wickets. He elaborated:

"I feel Bhuvi and Bumrah will together take more than four wickets. It is possible they might get to bowl a little more in this match and you might be forced to do that as well. Don't expect the opposition to just completely roll over. You might get to bowl first also because whoever wins the toss will want to bowl first."

The former India cricketer expects wickets to fall against the new ball. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"I feel you will get to see at least three wickets in the powerplay overs. It is the Dharamshala ground - mountains, it's the month of February - it will get slightly cold in the evening, swinging delivery, a little pace and bounce. Three wickets should fall and the match will become interesting. Dasun Shanaka - if Chameera is bowling well, don't change him."

Dushmantha Chameera bowled an excellent first over in the first T20I between the two sides. However, Dasun Shanaka replaced him with Chamika Karunaratne to bowl the third over of the innings and the latter was taken to the cleaners by Ishan Kishan.

"More than 12 sixes can be hit" - Aakash Chopra

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka saw 10 sixes being hit

Aakash Chopra feels a decent number of maximums will be struck in the second T20I. He explained:

"This is a high-altitude ground, a decent number of sixes are hit here. The pitch has bounce and the ball travels, it goes the distance. So I am saying that more than 12 sixes can be hit."

The reputed commentator also reckons that the Rohit Sharma-led side will clinch the series ahead of the final game. Aakash Chopra said:

"And I am saying India can win, India will win."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Indian team has reached in Dharamshala for the 2nd and 3rd T20I match. Indian team has reached in Dharamshala for the 2nd and 3rd T20I match. https://t.co/Mg0S4f0Ffk

Team India are on a 10-match winning streak in T20I cricket since losing their first two games of the T20 World Cup 2021. They will hope to continue in the same vein and not take the series into a decider.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jasprit Bumrah take two wickets in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka? Yes No 2 votes so far