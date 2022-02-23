"It's not going to have an adverse effect" - Aakash Chopra on the impact of new changes on India's overseas Test performances

Aakash Chopra believes that some of the veteran cricketers getting dropped will not hurt Team India's chances on overseas tours.

Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma have been dropped from the Indian squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. While the doors have reportedly been shut on Saha, it will be very difficult for the other three players to stage a comeback as well.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked about the likely impact of the new changes on India's overseas performances, especially with regards to the World Test Championship (WTC). He responded:

"I will not say that it is going to have an adverse effect, it is not going to happen. If one goes, the other comes. That's the story of life. You have time to give the new players time."

The former India cricketer highlighted that Pujara and Rahane have not covered themselves in glory in the last two overseas trips. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"There will be an effect if you see from the viewpoint of confidence level although if we see Pujara and Rahane, they were not making runs when you went overseas - you went to England and South Africa, they haven't scored a lot of runs."

Pujara averaged a below-par 32.42 and an underwhelming 20.66 in England and South Africa respectively. Rahane also had dismal averages of 15.57 and 22.66 on these tours.

"I think you have done the changes at the right time" - Aakash Chopra

Shreyas Iyer slammed a century on his Test debut

Aakash Chopra believes the selectors have made the changes at the opportune moment. He reasoned:

"So a problem was there, you tried to find a solution to that problem and made some changes. I think you have done the changes at the right time because you are not going overseas currently, you are playing the majority of cricket in the subcontinent."

The reputed commentator concluded by pointing out that the young guns will be ready if and when India plays the WTC final. Aakash Chopra observed:

"You will play one Test match in England, but you have finished the other WTC series. So keep playing at home, give more chances to the young players and prepare them so that if you qualify for the WTC final, that's also not a given, this time it's going to be more difficult, your new boys will be ready."

Rahul Rawat @rawatrahul9 #Pujara #Rahane Now that Pujara has been dropped and the No.3 spot is vacant, Sunil Gavaskar suggests Virat Kohli should take up that one-down position. #Virat Now that Pujara has been dropped and the No.3 spot is vacant, Sunil Gavaskar suggests Virat Kohli should take up that one-down position. #Virat #Pujara #Rahane

Shubman Gill is favored to replace Pujara at No. 3 in India's Test side. Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari are likely to fight it out for the other middle-order berth unless the team management opts to play an additional batter.

