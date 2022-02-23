"Too many changes are happening" - Aakash Chopra criticizes India's inconsistent team selections

Aakash Chopra has criticized the frequent changes in the Indian T20I side and pointed out that it could hamper their progress in the long run.

Team India have seen a plethora of changes from the side that played at the T20 World Cup 2021. While some players have been sidelined due to injuries, a few others have been dropped.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked about the inconsistency in selection seen in recent times. He replied:

"It is sad because too many changes are happening. COVID has made the selectors' job very easy, they can pick everyone. But after that, you become trigger-happy. The two spinners you had picked in the T20 World Cup, you wouldn't have picked them with closed eyes, you don't even know where Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy are."

The former India opener added that Ravichandran Ashwin might not have featured in India's T20I squad against Sri Lanka even if he was fit. Aakash Chopra observed:

"They have totally forgotten them. Ravichandran Ashwin was the third spinner, he is also missing at the moment because of injury. But I don't think even if he was fit, you would have played him in the T20 team."

Ravindra Jadeja has made a comeback to the Indian T20I side after recovering from his injury. While Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are unavailable due to injuries, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav are the wrist-spinners in the lineup.

"Every few weeks you get a new player" - Aakash Chopra

Kuldeep Yadav is back in Team India's scheme of things in all three formats

Aakash Chopra highlighted that frequent team changes could prove to be a stumbling block for Team India. He said:

"What is happening? When there is no consistency in selection, there is no long-term process, you do goal setting but how do you reach there because every few weeks you get a new player."

The renowned commentator concluded by saying that it is high time the game of musical chairs is put to an end. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"If you don't give proper opportunities to the new players and don't get them prepared, you are actually doing a disservice. There has been a question of consistency in selection in the last little while. Therefore, I think it's about time to put your foot down, get it sorted."

The Indian think tank is likely to more or less finalize their squad for the T20 World Cup based on performances in the recently concluded series against West Indies and the upcoming one against Sri Lanka. However, the performances of the players in IPL 2022 could significantly sway their final selections.

