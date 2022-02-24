"Indian openers will score more runs than Sri Lankan openers" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 1st T20I

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the first T20I between Team India and Sri Lanka to be played in Lucknow on February 24.

The Men in Blue head into the encounter on a high, having whitewashed the West Indies 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have come to India after a 4-1 reversal against Australia, although they ended the tour on a winning note.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted the Indian openers would outscore their Sri Lankan counterparts. He elaborated:

"Indian openers will score more runs than Sri Lankan openers although it is possible Rohit Sharma might not be seen opening. In the opposing team, Pathum Nissanka is batting really well. Kusal Mendis has also come after scoring runs in the last match, so their openers might be looking better than ours."

The former India cricketer reckons the team winning the toss will opt to chase. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"Whoever wins the toss will bowl first. The reason for that is it is the Lucknow ground, winter months, I am saying dew will start coming from the first innings itself. The team batting second will not have too much benefit but a slight benefit will definitely be there because the ball will get extremely wet in the end."

Rohit Sharma and the Indian think tank might consider batting first to test their bowlers in dewy conditions in the second innings. However, they are unlikely to go that route in the first match of the series.

"One team to start the bowling with spin" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra sees Maheesh Theekshana opening the bowling for Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra feels Sri Lanka will operate with a spinner with the new ball. He observed:

"One team to start the bowling with spin. I feel Sri Lanka will start the bowling with spin, with Maheesh Theekshana, there is a strong possibility."

Amila Kalugalage @akalugalage 🦘



0/27

1/31

3/24

1/20

0/27



12 power play overs for us . Top Job Mayya @maheesht61 #AUSvSL How good has Maheesh Theekshana been this series in0/271/313/241/200/2712 power play oversfor us. Top Job Mayya How good has Maheesh Theekshana been this series in 🇦🇺🦘0/271/313/241/200/2712 power play overs 👍 for us 🇱🇰. Top Job Mayya 👏 @maheesht61 #AUSvSL https://t.co/H1lFcVj5wQ

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting an Indian win in a keenly contested encounter. Chopra said:

"And I am saying India will win. They will not win easily but they will win is what I feel."

Team India are considerably weakened in the batting department as they will be without the services of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant. The Sri Lankan team can certainly spring a surprise in such a scenario if they play to their potential.

