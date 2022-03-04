"India will score more than 450 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for Day 2 of IND vs SL Test

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for Day 2 of the first Test between Team India and Sri Lanka. The Indian team ended Day 1 of the Mohali Test at a healthy score of 357/6. Ravindra Jadeja (45) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10) were the unbeaten batters at the close of play.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted the hosts would reach a formidable score in the first innings. He elaborated:

"India will score more than 450 runs. Jaddu [Jadeja] is there and Ravichandran Ashwin is there along with him. Jayant Yadav is still to come. We said that we have played an extra spinner instead of a fast bowler. I feel we have played an extra all-rounder because Jayant Yadav can bat beautifully."

The former India cricketer also feels that Sri Lanka will suffer an early blow when they come out to bat. Aakash Chopra said:

"I feel Sri Lanka will lose a wicket in the first 30 minutes. I am saying that because Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are both wicket-takers to begin with and after that, you will see Ashwin bowling early, he bowls very well with the new ball and the batters would have been tired by then, the legs might feel like having been made from cement, they will not move."

ComeOn Sports 🇮🇳 @ComeOn_Sports



L Thirimanne - 70 & 76 vs WI, North Sound

D Karunaratne - 118 & 66 vs Ban, Pallekele

D Karunaratne - 147 & 83 vs WI, Galle

P Nissanka - 73 & 66 vs WI, Galle*



Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne are likely to open the batting for Sri Lanka. The duo have been in good form and will hope to give the visitors a decent start.

"Sri Lanka will not lose more than three or four wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects the Sri Lankan batters to put up a decent fight

Aakash Chopra reckons the Indian bowlers will not be able to run through the Sri Lankan batting lineup. He explained:

"Sri Lanka will not lose more than three or four wickets. I don't think five or six wickets can fall because this is not that sort of pitch. Don't expect Sri Lanka to just roll over. They have proper Test cricketers - whether it is Niroshan Dickwella, Karunaratne or Pathum Nissanka."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting at least one substantial partnership from the visiting batters. Chopra said:

"There will be at least one 75-run partnership from Sri Lanka in the entire day."

Sri Lanka have depth in their batting, with Niroshan Dickwella slated to bat at No. 7. Karunaratne's side will hope to go beyond the Indian total in the first innings as they might have to bat last on a crumbling surface.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

