"Rahul Dravid was absolutely honest" - Aakash Chopra on the Indian head coach's conversation with Wriddhiman Saha

Aakash Chopra has praised Rahul Dravid for being brutally honest while informing Wriddhiman Saha about his Team India prospects.

Saha has been dropped from the Indian squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. While conveying the decision to Saha, Dravid also informed the wicketkeeper-batter that he is no longer in the team management and selectors' scheme of things and that he could take a call on his career plans.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra lauded Dravid for being honest in his communication. He said:

"It was twisted and presented that Rahul Dravid told Wriddhiman Saha to retire and the latter said that he is not going to, it is his wish when he should retire. Firstly, that is not the case. The truth is that Rahul Dravid was absolutely honest and honesty is at the top."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also recalled his interaction with Dravid when he himself was dropped from the Indian Test side. Chopra revealed:

"To be very fair, the day I was dropped from the team, Rahul Dravid was the captain. He called both me and Parthiv separately and said that we are in the scheme of things, that we are not picked for the next match but this is not the end of the road. He did not have to do that, he was the stand-in captain, Dadi [Ganguly] wasn't available but he still picked up the phone and called."

Aakash Chopra was dropped from the Indian team after the third Test of a four-match series against Australia in 2004. It turned out to be his last stint as a player for Team India.

"Rahul Dravid did absolutely the correct thing" - Aakash Chopra

Rahul Dravid is known for being fair in his judgments

While observing that Saha has the right to be peeved about getting dropped, Aakash Chopra added that Dravid took the correct steps. He elaborated:

"He did the same thing here as well. In my opinion, he did absolutely the correct thing whether it is right or wrong because if you see from Saha's viewpoint, he has very strong points about his non-selection and future, which is absolutely fair."

The 44-year-old pointed out that an international cricketer needs to be informed about his sacking compassionately. Chopra observed:

"But what Dravid did, that's the way it should be. You should always do like that, when someone has played for India, you keep your hand on his shoulders and tell him the truth that the selectors and team management are looking in a different direction."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan An honest coach Or someone just gives hope even after knowing that a player doesn’t fit in the scheme of things? Your opinion????? For me an honest coach ALWAYS! An honest coach Or someone just gives hope even after knowing that a player doesn’t fit in the scheme of things? Your opinion????? For me an honest coach ALWAYS!

Aakash Chopra concluded by saying that team selections are not always about fairness to a player. However, he added that it is fair play on the selectors and team management's part if they take a call keeping the future in mind.

